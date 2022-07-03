June records best post-pandemic passenger traffic at Cyprus’ two airports

June recorded the post-pandemic highest number of passengers going through Cyprus’ two airports with the total rising over one million, according to data by Hermes Airports – the operators.

Specifically, Larnaca Airport recorded 650,519 travelers and Paphos Airport another 358,550 with the average occupancy of planes being 87%.

Senior Hermes Airports officer Maria Kouroupi told Philenews on Sunday this is a very positive development.

Because it is the first time since the start of the pandemic – specifically since October 2019 – that Cypriot airports have recorded such a large and significant influx of passengers in a single month.

Top markets from which travelers arrived from are Great Britain, Greece, Israel, Germany and Poland.

After several months of many challenges due to the pandemic but also the invasion of Russia in Ukraine air traffic reached unprecedented low levels in 2020.

But the summer of 2022 shows a substantial recovery – so far.