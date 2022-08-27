Italian navy ship watches smooth operation of ENI’s drills offshore Cyprus

An Italian navy ship was spotted sailing near the ENI drill ship in Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) late on Friday in a bid to “ensure the national interest”.

“Italian Navy destroyer, Duran de la Penne class, Francesco Mimbelli D561 watching on smooth operations of “Tungsten Explorer”, drilling ship of ENI company. Ensure the National interest,” said a post on twitter by the Italian navy.

The ship had participated in the ‘Safe Mediterranean’ operation to protect national interests, near ENI’s Tungsten Explorer drilling rig.

The drilling rig recently discovered a gas field with the Cronos-1 well about 90 miles off the coast of Cyprus, the Tweet also read.

According to earlier posts by the Italian navy, the Francesco Mimbelli D561 was recently docked in Istanbul from where it sailed last week.

Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni announced the discovery of the well, located about 160km off the coast of Cyprus, on Monday.

Block 6 is operated by Eni Cyprus with a 50 per cent stake and TotalEnergies as a partner.

The discovery of new natural gas fields in Cyprus’ EEZ sparked a reaction from Turkey which not only occupies territory of Cyprus since a 1974 invasion it also disputes the EU member state’s territorial sea integrity.