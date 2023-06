Intervals of clouds and sunshine on Thursday.

Dust in the air is also on the forecast, according to the island’s Met Service.

The winds will be variable, moderate to strong, westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 31 C inland, around 27 C to 28 C on the coasts, and around 21 C in the mountain areas.