Increased cases of stealing aluminum doors from EAC grid’s distribution substations

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus informs the public that recently there have been increased cases of stealing from the grid’s distribution substations, a relevant announcement noted.

According to EAC, the thefts have to do with the aluminum doors/entries to the grid’s distribution stations installed all over Cyprus and mainly serving the needs of neighboring areas in electricity. The distribution stations are like small rooms and include equipment like transformers, switches, etc.

Furthermore, the EAC noted that entry to the distribution substations is extremely dangerous for unauthorized people and people who are not properly trained because there is an immediate danger of electrocution.

The Authority, the announcement continued, “is examining additional measures to prevent these thefts, in cooperation with the Police.”

EAC is asking the public to be particularly careful and not to enter inside the grid’s distribution substations. In case the public sees a door missing from the distribution substations, they are asked to contact the EAC at telephone number 1800 or 99245122 (exclusively for thefts of distribution substation doors).

