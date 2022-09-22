New school year leads to rise of COVID-19 cases

NewsLocalNew school year leads to rise of COVID-19 cases

With the beginning of the new school year, there has been an increase of positive COVID-19 cases at younger ages, Valentinos Sylvestros, head of the government’s contact tracing group said.

Speaking to the state broadcaster CyBC, he said that clusters have been found mainly in gymnasiums and lyceums.

However, he pointed out that compared with the previous year, the situation this year is better.

Sylvestros pointed out that variation Omicron 5 has prevailed in the community.

He also noted that most cases are found in Nicosia and Limassol.

