Important discovery by ENI, Total in Cyprus’s Block 6

Italian oil and gas giant Eni and its French partner Total have made an important discovery of natural gas in Cyprus’s Block 6.

This discovery follows the Calypso-1 discovery made on the same block in 2018.

According to an official announcement by the Italian company, natural gas was detected in the Cronos-1 field of block 6, the amount of which according to preliminary estimates is at 2.5 tcf, with significant additional upside that will be investigated by a further exploration well in the area, Eni said in a separate statement.

 

By gavriella
