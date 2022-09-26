Important development projects in Larnaca on track, says Mayor

Important development projects in Larnaca, such as the landscaping of the seafront after the transfer of the fuel terminals, the unification of archaeological sites, and the upgrading of bus shelters, are on track, the city’s Mayor Andreas Vyras said.

On Monday, Vyras met with Transport Minister Giannis Karousos, whose ministry will undertake the cost of these projects.

After the meeting, the Mayor expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the municipality’s requests have been satisfied.

Additionally, he mentioned the problem of corrosion in the area from where the fuel terminals will be transferred, noting that this problem must first be dealt with so that part of the land can be reused, and then both municipal and private projects in the area will move ahead.

He also referred to the project of promoting the main three archaeological sites of Larnaca: the Ancient Port, the town’s museum, and the mosaic of Hercules, unifying them with pedestrian bridges.

Regarding a project for new bus shelters, the Minister said that tenders will be submitted by 7 October so that the final agreements will be signed by the end of the year before the installation can begin.