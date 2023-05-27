Icarus Plan activated to put out the fire in Kathikas

The fire, which broke out on Saturday at 15:00 in an area of the community of Kathikas, is still ongoing, the Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment said in a new statement.

The Minister of Agriculture and the Director of the Forestry Department are travelling to the area, it added.

It is noted that the ICARUS 2 Plan was activated to deal with the fire, with firefighting ground and air crews deployed from the Fire Department and the Forestry Department to extinguish the fire.

The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment and the Director of the Forestry Department, who were at the General Operations Center of the Forestry Department, are on the way to the fire, the statement concluded.