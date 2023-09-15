How to support Storm Daniel flood victims in Greece

In the aftermath of the devastating storm Daniel, the Cyprus Red Cross has initiated immediate communication with its Greek counterpart to provide humanitarian assistance to affected citizens.

Starting from the 15th to the 28th of September 2023, the Cyprus Red Cross will be accepting contributions to support their relief efforts. Donations can be made to the following bank account:

Bank of Cyprus

Account Name: Cyprus Red Cross Society

Account Number: 357038603928

IBAN: CY31002001950000357038603928

Swift Code: BCYPCY2N

Reference Number: Ν.Π.19/2023

The humanitarian aid items urgently needed include flour, cereals, pasta, canned goods, legumes, and biscuits.

Cyprus Red Cross Society office locations:

Nicosia: Cyprus Red Cross Street 3, Strovolos, 2063 Nicosia (next to the Prodomou Post Office). Phone: 22504400.

Limassol: Agias Filaxeos Street 119, 3087 Limassol. Phone: 25355104.

Larnaca: Georgiou Griva Digeni Street 4, 6010 Larnaca. Phone: 24655080 and 24655643.

Paphos: Andrea Chrysostomou Street 2, 8047 Paphos. Phone: 26933259.