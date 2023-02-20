House Speaker Annita Demetriou could run for Disy leadership

House Speaker Annita Demetriou could be in the running for the Disy leadership tomorrow, philenews sources say.

Demetriou along with her team are collecting the 100 signatures needed, under Disy stature, to submit a candidacy.

The Larnaca politician and Disy vice-president is a personality that could unite opposing factions in the ruling conservative party, philenews writes.

So far, current Disy leader Averof Neophytou, as well as the party’s deputy president, Haris Georgiades and MP Demetris Demetriou have expressed their interest in the position.

The official submission of candidacies will take place on Tuesday morning.