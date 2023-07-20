Hermes inaugurates photovoltaic park at Larnaca airport

The new 3.5 MWp solar park at Larnaca International Airport was inaugurated on Wednesday, 19 July.

Meanwhile, a photovoltaic park has been in operation at Paphos Airport for a couple of months. According to a press release by Hermes, the two PV Parks are expected to cover 28% of the annual energy needs of Cyprus’ two airports combined, contributing significantly to Hermes Airports’ goals of further reducing its environmental footprint.

Larnaca Airport’s PV Park, which was developed in an area covering 36.000 m² within the airport’s premises, is expected to produce around 6 million kWh of power per year, while the respective PV Park at Paphos Airport is expected to produce 1.9 million kWh of power per year. It is noted that the total energy production at both airports is equivalent to the total annual energy consumption of more than 1320 households.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman of Hermes Airports’ Board of Directors, Christophe Petit stated that “today marks an important milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future, that is focused on renewable energy sources. This PV Park demonstrates Hermes Airports’ commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The PV park’s operation will reduce the emission of over 3,850 tonnes of CO₂ per year. This is the result of many hours of hard work, dedication and a shared vision between Hermes Airports and our partners; Cynergia, Iacovou Group and House of Investment. As the airport is about to complete 14 years of operation, we are particularly pleased that our PV Park is coming on stream, confirming our continued and strong investment in sound environmental management and development, with a focus on renewable energy sources”.