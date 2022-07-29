Health Minister discusses monkeypox, Covid with WHO Director-General

Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michael Hadjipantelas, discussed on Friday in a telephone communication, with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Drs Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the WHO advisor for Infectious Diseases, the data recorded so far, regarding monkeypox, as well the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry reported that the two men evaluated the data recorded so far regarding monkeypox, while Mr. Hadjipantelas informed Mr. Adhanom about the protocols prepared by the Health Ministry as well as about the readiness of the relevant authorities to face and manage suspicious or confirmed cases.