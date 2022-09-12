Old trees are cut down for firewood – Green party

In an announcement on Monday, the Green party said that citizens are cutting down trees to use for firewood, mainly old carob and olive trees, in properties that do not belong to them, causing environmental damage.

“The last complaint came from Kyvides Village, of Limassol district, where unidentified people cut down six long-lived carob trees. As winter approaches and having in mind the energy crisis, the local authorities in cooperation with the Police must increase checks,” the Greens said.

“Only yesterday, the Minister spoke about the benefits of the carob trees. Announcements are not enough. The state must stop this phenomenon as soon as possible,” the Greens concluded.