Greek and Turkish Cypriot trade unions condemn violence in Pyla, Chloraka

The Pancyprian Federation of Labour trade union (Peo) and Turkish Cypriot trade unions DEV-İŞ, KTAMS, KTÖS, KTOEÖS, BES, KOOP-SEN, DAÜ-SEN, along with the “United Cyprus” initiative, jointly signed a statement condemning the latest incidents of violence and expressions of intolerance in Pyla and Chloraka, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reports.

The statement comes out on the occasion of a joint event for the International Action Day of Trade Unions for Peace on September 1.

Speaking during a press conference at the Home for Cooperation at Ledra Palace crossing point, Peo General Secretary, Sotiroulla Charalambous, said that the joint event on September 1 signifies that both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot trade unions wish the reunification of Cyprus and the immediate resumption of the negotiations for a settlement of the Cyprus question, from the point they were left off in Crans Montana.

“We demand that the leaders of both communities actively demonstrate their commitment to the framework set out by the UNSG”, she added. She also noted that both communities should avoid actions that will lead to new faits accompli.

Charalambous added that the event is also an opportunity for the trade unions to stand against racism and condemn the clashes in Chloraka village between locals and immigrants.

Following Charalambous’ statement, Burak Mavis, President of Turkish Cypriot teachers’ trade union KTÖS, said that the Union condemns recent events in Karpasia, Pyla, Limassol and Paphos. He noted that the events in Karpasia and Limassol are against the freedom of belief and condemned the violence in Pyla. “The event that takes place on the occasion of the International Action Day of Trade Unions for Peace will be the proper response to fascists, racists and any others with similar beliefs,” Mavis said.

“The culture of violence leads nowhere and we call on both leaders to stay away from views in favour of violence and new faits accompli and resume negotiations as soon as possible,” he noted, pointing out that “dialogue and cooperation lead us into the future.”

In their joint declaration for the event of September 1, the unions stand in opposition to fascism and intolerance and point out that “the joint struggle of Cypriot workers for a settlement of the Cyprus question and for the reunification of Cyprus is part of a wider struggle of the people for world peace.” They also condemn the violation of international law in Ukraine and ask for immediate restoration of peace in the area.

As regards the Cyprus issue, they express concerns due to the long-term suspension of negotiations and ask that both leaders actively reaffirm their commitment to a settlement within the framework of a bizonal bicommunal federation, with political equality as described in the UN resolutions. They also ask that negotiations resume from the point they were left off in Crans Montana, within the agreed framework and the achieved convergences.

Concluding, they invited people to join the event on Friday, September 1. Peo calls to a gathering in Eleftheria’s Square at 6:45 p.m. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Ledra Palace crossing point.