Government announces Christmas benefit for low-income earners

The government will hand a Christmas benefit to low-income earners, Deputy Social Welfare Minister Anastasia Anthousi announced on Wednesday.

The amount allocated for the lump-sum payment is 17.1 million euros, Anthousi said.

People eligible to receive the benefit are recipients of a guaranteed minimum income, low-income pensioners, mothers with more than three children, recipients of other government aid, enclaved people living in Rizokarpaso, and low-income single parents with yearly earnings of up to €19,500.

The benefit will be paid into people’s bank accounts or sent via post office by December 20.