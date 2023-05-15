Gas pipeline connecting Israel to EU via Cyprus – Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he discussed with President Christodoulides the project of a pipeline transporting natural gas from Israel to Europe, through natural gas storage facilities built in Cyprus.

They also agreed to continue developing the tripartite alliance with Greece, Netanyahu said last Thursday before a cabinet meeting in Israel.

“The project we focused on is the supply of Israeli gas to Europe via the pipeline from our gas field to a huge liquefaction plant that will be built in Cyprus,” Netanyahu said.

This connection, he added, “will lift the Israeli economy to new heights and strengthen Israel’s position as a major international energy supplier”.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that the energy cooperation with Cyprus will strengthen Israel’s position in the international market, adding that Europe needs natural gas and that his country intends to provide the European market with good quality natural gas at competitive prices.