InsiderBusinessGas pipeline connecting Israel to EU via Cyprus - Netanyahu

Gas pipeline connecting Israel to EU via Cyprus – Netanyahu

ΠτΔ – Πρωθυπουργός Ισραήλ – Διευρ
ΠτΔ – Πρωθυπουργός Ισραήλ – Διευρ

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he discussed with President Christodoulides the project of a pipeline transporting natural gas from Israel to Europe, through natural gas storage facilities built in Cyprus.

They also agreed to continue developing the tripartite alliance with Greece, Netanyahu said last Thursday before a cabinet meeting in Israel.

“The project we focused on is the supply of Israeli gas to Europe via the pipeline from our gas field to a huge liquefaction plant that will be built in Cyprus,” Netanyahu said.

This connection, he added, “will lift the Israeli economy to new heights and strengthen Israel’s position as a major international energy supplier”.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that the energy cooperation with Cyprus will strengthen Israel’s position in the international market, adding that Europe needs natural gas and that his country intends to provide the European market with good quality natural gas at competitive prices.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Will Europe catch up in the global race for Critical Raw Materials (CRMs)?
Next article
Andrea Albertini on Ennio Morricone: “A genius is a genius because he is inexplicable”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros