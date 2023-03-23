Free public transport next Saturday marking Earth Hour

All public transport will be free of charge on Saturday, March 25, on the occasion of ‘Earth Hour,’ the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced.

The Ministry is participating in a campaign to raise awareness on Earth Hour, along with the Environmental Commissioner.

According to an announcement by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), on March 25, “millions across the globe will switch off from distractions and focus on our world, turning the spotlight to the double threat of the loss of wildlife and climate change.”

In this framework, the Ministry of Transport calls on the public to use buses free of charge, and to participate in the campaign “to raise awareness and develop environmental consciousness.”

The Ministry notes that public transport will be free of charge throughout the day and all routes will run as normal on public holidays.

For more information on routes and timetables, the public is urged to contact the bus operators directly.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the WWF. The event is held annually, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.