Former House Speaker Adamou possible new president of HIO

The position of president of the administrative council of the Health Insurance Organization (HIO) is expected to be filled next week, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

It said that the government seems to have decided on a person who is supported by all parties.

According to information, this person is former House Speaker Adamos Adamou, despite an initial issue since his wife is a doctor.

Other names that had been heard did not secure the support of all parties.

However, the appointment of the new HIO president will not help resume the administrative council’s meetings, since the Committee for the Investigation of Incompatibilities is still investigating the remaining members.

Due to these obstacles, important issues regarding the National Health System, for example, the 2023 budget but also a new way to compensate hospitals remain unresolved.