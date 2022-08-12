NewsLocalForestry Department drones begin surveillance activity

Forestry Department drones begin surveillance activity

Drones commissioned by the Forestry Department have begun surveillance activity in a bid to protect the island’s green areas as much as possible.

The drone surveillance is in cooperation with “CARE-C” Centre through the Unmanned Systems Research Laboratory of the Cyprus Institute, Philenews reported on Friday.

The use of unmanned aircraft is expected to contribute catalytically towards further strengthening the existing forest fire management system implemented by the Forestry Department, an announcement also said.

By Annie Charalambous
