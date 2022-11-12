Foreign Ministry on results of Organization of Turkic States’ Summit

During the Organization of Turkic States Summit held today in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Turkey proposed changing the Statute of the Organization, in a way that would also allow the participation of “entities” under observer status.

It is noted that based on the Statute of the Organization, only internationally recognized and sovereign states can become members, either as full members or with observer status.

Given the refusal of the rest of the member states to accept the inclusion of the separatist entity of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus under observer status, Turkey proposed to change the Statute, in order to provide for the participation of unrecognized “entities”.

The fact that Turkey itself promoted and chose to accept the downgrading of the pseudo-state’s participation to the status of “entity” rather than “state” demonstrates an obvious truth. That is to say, that no state in the international community, nor the Turkic states, accept or recognize any legal or international status for the so-called “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, a separatist entity.

Therefore, any attempt by Turkey to present this meaningless and insubstantial development as a victory is nothing more than a game of smoke and mirrors. Turkey only secured observer status for the pseudo-state under the category of “entities” and this, of course, will be the case only if the Organization’s member states ratify the new Statute.

We also note with interest the relevant public statements of the President of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, where both expressed their countries’ support for international law and the need to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states.

It is obvious that Turkey’s dead-end policy of assigning a status of sovereign equality to the pseudo-state and its insistence on an equal international status was and remains fruitless.