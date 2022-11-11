NewsLocalForeign Minister: Build-up of Turkish forces near the buffer zone

Foreign Minister: Build-up of Turkish forces near the buffer zone

I. Kasoulides: Cyprus' EU membership has not worked as a catalyst for a solution

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot military forces in Cyprus are enhancing their guard posts near the buffer zone, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Friday, citing information.

He added that the build-up of troops includes special commando units.

Speaking before the House Finance Committee, during a discussion on the Foreign Ministry’s 2023 budget, Kasoulides said that there is a new incident in the buffer zone nearly every week, between Greek Cypriot citizens and the occupying army.

He added that under the current status quo, the risk of tensions flaring up is high. The Minister mentioned a recent incident in Astromeritis when a farmer was harassed by the occupying army. As a retaliation, Kasoulides said, 20 Greek Cypriot farmers threatened to enter the buffer zone with their tractors.

Fortunately, he noted, they did not do it, but the danger of a serious incident remains.

The Foreign Minister said that lately, Turkey has been attacking the Republic of Cyprus on multiple fronts.

He explained that Turkey chose this period to heighten its provocations because it is a transitional one, since we are in the last months of the Anastasiades administration.

By gavriella
Previous article
Kamara family given special residence permit following public outcry over deportation
Next article
Animal Party criticises authorities over inaction on protecting foxes (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros