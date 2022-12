Early on Sunday morning, a 32-year-old foreign man was found bleeding in the parking place of an entertainment venue in Nicosia. The man was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

According to the Police, the man from India was found with injuries on the head and on various parts of his body. The man was previously having fun at a wedding party.

The Police are examining whether the man had gotten involved in a fight.

The Pera Chorio Police are investigating the case.