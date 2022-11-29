DiscoverHealthFirst construction phase of new Famagusta Hospital hemodialysis ward to be ready...

First construction phase of new Famagusta Hospital hemodialysis ward to be ready by end of 2022

The first construction phase of the new hemodialysis ward at Famagusta General Hospital will be completed by the end of the year, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said on Tuesday, during a visit to the Hospital.

He added that the unit will have the necessary equipment to accommodate all patients.

In his statements to the press, the Minister also referred to the increase in COVID cases and announced that a meeting will be held on the issue of bird flu cases in Cyprus.

Regarding the bird flu cases, the Minister said that he will have a meeting to be informed about the steps taken by the Veterinary Services and if new measures are needed.

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Larnaca – Famagusta Hospitals, said that the hospital is treating 19 patients with COVID-19, with two of them being in the ICU.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Useful Links

