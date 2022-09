The Forestry Department announced that a fire broke out in a forest area, in Pelendri is finally under control. Several forces have been mobilized with more than 15 vehicles.

In a recent posting of the Forestry Department chief on Twitter, it was noted that an important factor was the fact that the fire was detected in tim and consequently, the firefighting Icarus II plan has been activated.

So far it has not been known the area that the fire has burned.