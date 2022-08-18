NewsLocalGarage in Paralimni completely destroyed due to a fire (updated)

Garage in Paralimni completely destroyed due to a fire (updated)

Garage
Garage

On Thursday at noon, the Paralimni Police Station and the Fire Service received information about a fire that broke out at the ground floor of a two-storey building and specifically at the workshop of a car electrician in the Municipality of Paralimni.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, three fire engines from the Famagusta Fire Station were dispatched and they put the fire out.

The fire destroyed the workshop completely, while serious damages have occurred on the building as well. Furthermore, two apartments on the first floor have also suffered some damage.

According to information, at the time of the fire, the residents of the apartments were not there and as a result there were no injuries.

The causes of the fire will be investigated.

By gavriella
Previous article“Run Into Summer” in Protaras on August 21
Next articlePANDÆMONIO in Nicosia on September 3

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros