Garage in Paralimni completely destroyed due to a fire (updated)

On Thursday at noon, the Paralimni Police Station and the Fire Service received information about a fire that broke out at the ground floor of a two-storey building and specifically at the workshop of a car electrician in the Municipality of Paralimni.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, three fire engines from the Famagusta Fire Station were dispatched and they put the fire out.

The fire destroyed the workshop completely, while serious damages have occurred on the building as well. Furthermore, two apartments on the first floor have also suffered some damage.

According to information, at the time of the fire, the residents of the apartments were not there and as a result there were no injuries.

The causes of the fire will be investigated.