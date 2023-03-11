NewsLocalFine to cloudy weekend ahead

Fine to cloudy weekend ahead

On Saturday, the weather will start off mainly fine, while high cloud is expected after noon.

Winds will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly, gentle to moderate between 3 to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be slight to moderate.

Temperatures will rise to around 24 degrees inland and on the northern coast, around 22 degrees on the rest of the coasts and around 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Sunday the weather will be mainly cloudy. Medium to high clouds are expected to give way to isolated light rain in the mountains and the north.

Temperatures will not show any significant change on Sunday.

Nevertheless, a gradual drop is expected until Tuesday, with temperatures ranging near and slightly above the average for the time of the season.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
