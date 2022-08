Extended damage occurred to a vehicle parked outside the residence of the owner in Larnaca due to a fire.

According to the Police, early in the morning, a fire broke out at a car that was parked outside the owner’s residence, in Kamares area of Larnaca.

Members of the Police and of the Fire Service rushed to the scene and managed to put out the fire.

Extended damage occurred to the front part of the car.

Investigations will be carried out today to find out the exact causes of the fire.