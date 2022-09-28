Exercise at work for Education Ministry personnel

NewsLocalExercise at work for Education Ministry personnel

Be Active
Within the framework of the activities of the European campaign #Be Active 2022, a European sport event that materializes the vision of getting more people across Europe more active, and is designed to tackle the issue of inactivity through the core message of #BEACTIVE, an “Exercise at work” event was organized at the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou attended the event while officials and employees of the Ministry had the opportunity to exercise according to a pleasant program of aerobics and dance.

Water and fruit were offered to everyone within the framework of healthy nutrition.

Welcoming everyone, Education Minister Prodromou stressed the importance of exercise, adding that the Ministry is promoting the specific activity since it is aware of its importance.

By gavriella
