EU Environmental Implementation Review on Cyprus again refers to three challenges

The EU Environmental Implementation Review 2022 on Cyprus again refers to three big challenges the Mediterranean island has to confront in a determined way, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The report, released in Brussels last week, specifically refers to the challenges of waste management, improving nature protection and improving water management.

In addressing the problem in the field of waste management the report points out the illegal Sanitary Waste Landfills (LANDFILL) should close and the necessary infrastructure should be implemented.

In improving the protection of nature, the EU notes this should be through the proper conduct of all necessary assessments and the establishment and proper implementation of mitigation measures. As well as the elimination of illegal bird trapping.

In Improving water management, the EU notes the aim is to effectively deal with water shortages and over-pumping.

Nonetheless, the third and latest Review does record some progress in terms of waste management through the implementation of the strategy for urban waste management 2015-2021.