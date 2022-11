The issuance of an EU Digital COVID certificate will be valid until June 30, 2023, for Turkish Cypriots, the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy announced on Thursday.

Specifically, Turkish Cypriot citizens, who have been vaccinated or/and have recovered from COVID and wish to obtain an EU Digital COVID certificate, can visit the link https://edvc.moh.gov.cy/ to have their certificate issued, the Ministry said.