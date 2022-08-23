Environmentalists demand establishment of bicommunal firefighting group

The Turkish Cypriot environment protection foundation (SECOVA) proposed as a confidence-building measure the establishment of a bicommunal firefighting group that will intervene to put out fires from air and land all over Cyprus and will be under the auspices of the European Union and or of the United Nations.

Cecova President Rifat Siber said that a meeting took place to evaluate the measures that have to be taken after the recent fire at Flamoudi, the equipment and staff needed, the problems existing and proposals for their solution.

Rifat Siber said that it has been ascertained that there have been insufficient preparation while the “forestry department” needs men and equipment.