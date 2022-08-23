NewsLocalEnvironmentalists demand establishment of bicommunal firefighting group

Environmentalists demand establishment of bicommunal firefighting group

Wildfires Ablaze In Gironde, France
Wildfires Ablaze In Gironde, France

The Turkish Cypriot environment protection foundation (SECOVA) proposed as a confidence-building measure the establishment of a bicommunal firefighting group that will intervene to put out fires from air and land all over Cyprus and will be under the auspices of the European Union and or of the United Nations.

Cecova President Rifat Siber said that a meeting took place to evaluate the measures that have to be taken after the recent fire at Flamoudi, the equipment and staff needed, the problems existing and proposals for their solution.

Rifat Siber said that it has been ascertained that there have been insufficient preparation while the “forestry department” needs men and equipment.

By gavriella
Previous articleShanghai’s skyline switched off as drought starves China of power
Next articleFire raging in Paphos district

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros