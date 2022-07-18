Encouraging additional data for Covid-19 patients prescribed with Lagevrio

The Annals of Internal Medicine evaluating molnupiravir (Lagevrio) – an investigational oral antiviral medicine in non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 who were at high risk for progressing to severe disease – has published encouraging additional data.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the antiviral medicine was prescribed to over 8,500 patients in Cyprus.

“The primary data from MOVe-OUT demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk for progression to severe Covid-19, including hospitalization and death, when compared to placebo among non-hospitalized, at-risk patients.

“In light of the continued burden of Covid-19, we are encouraged by these new data,” Wendy Holman, CEO of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said in a statement.

Merck’s Lagevrio (Molnupiravir) is an oral antiviral developed initially to treat influenza.

It is an orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits replicating multiple RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19.