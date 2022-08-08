Electric scooters in heart of Paphos endanger locals and visitors alike

The excessive and unregulated use of electric scooters in the heart of coastal Paphos is becoming annoying and dangerous towards both locals and visitors.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that scooters by majority but also some vespas are constantly overtaking pavements and lanes used by horrified pedestrians.

EU scooter directives provide that these can be used only in bicycle paths or bicycle lanes or in a space that is an extension of a bicycle lane – such as a communal area used by cyclists and pedestrians.

Or, in a square or sidewalk following a decision by the local municipality or local authority. And the maximum allowable speed is 15 km per hour.

Despite their constant protests and frequent complaints, the bleak situation in Kato Paphos port area caused by scooters and two-wheelers continues to prevail, according to both local businesspeople and visitors.