NewsLocalElectric scooters in heart of Paphos endanger locals and visitors alike

Electric scooters in heart of Paphos endanger locals and visitors alike

Scooters
Scooters

The excessive and unregulated use of electric scooters in the heart of coastal Paphos is becoming annoying and dangerous towards both locals and visitors.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that  scooters by majority but also some vespas are constantly overtaking pavements and lanes used by horrified pedestrians.

EU scooter directives provide that these can be used only in bicycle paths or bicycle lanes or in a space that is an extension of a bicycle lane – such as a communal area used by cyclists and pedestrians.

Or, in a square or sidewalk following a decision by the local municipality or local authority. And the maximum allowable speed is 15 km per hour.

Despite their constant protests and frequent complaints, the bleak situation in Kato Paphos port area caused by scooters and two-wheelers continues to prevail, according to both local businesspeople and visitors.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice still looking for young man in connection with burglaries (PHOTO)
Next article“Pop The Revolution” at Ammos on August 18

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros