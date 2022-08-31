Earthquake measuring 4.0 Richter shakes Paphos

NewsLocalEarthquake measuring 4.0 Richter shakes Paphos

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred off the coast of Paphos just before midnight on Tuesday. No injuries or damages were reported.

The Department of Geological Survey of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment said in a statement that the earthquake was recorded at exactly 23:42 on Tuesday.

And it had an epicenter in the maritime area of ​​Cyprus, 45 kilometers west of Polis Chrysochous.

Its focal depth was 27 kilometers and mainly felt in the district of Paphos and just slightly in Limassol and Nicosia.

By Annie Charalambous
