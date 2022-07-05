NewsLocalEarly morning explosion in van being driven in Oroklini, young man injured

Early morning explosion in van being driven in Oroklini, young man injured

Larnaca police are investigating a case of attempted murder after an early morning explosion on Tuesday in a van being driven in Oroklini.

A 30-year-old man from Romanian was injured but not seriously, according to state radio.

Specifically, a device exploded around 5:30am in a van while it was being driven by the young man.

From initial examination, it appears that the man started the vehicle at his residence and after driving for approximately 500 meters the explosion occurred.

The area is cordoned off and fire technicians are also conducting tests in order to establish the type of device and the way in which it was detonated.

Moreover, police are inspecting CCTV footage and questioning locals who may have been in the area at that time.

By Annie Charalambous
