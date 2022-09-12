Digitalisation of public hospitals to be completed by 2024

The digitalisation of public hospitals through the integrated health information system will be completed in 24 months, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos announced on Monday.

Kokkinos said that digitalisation is a priority in all sectors and a necessity for development, sustainability and competitiveness.

He added that the adaptation to the new environment requires the immediate redesign and urgent implementation of a series of structural changes at all levels.

According to the Deputy Minister, the new system will ensure fair access to quality medical services for all citizens and will meet the needs of both the public and private health providers.

He said that the system will also contribute to the optimisation of the organisation and operation of public hospitals, offering increased efficiency and productivity.

Chairman of OKYpY, the state health services organisation Marios Panagides said that this is a milestone for the organisation as the new system will replace the outdated system currently in public hospitals, allowing flexibility and efficiency in the provision of health services.

Panagides also said that OKYpY will be transformed into a modern organisation with financial autonomy and an upgraded system.

The estimated cost for the project is 46 million euros.

Read more: