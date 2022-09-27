Cyprus strongly concerned over fresh threats by Turkey against Greece

Cyprus has expressed strong concern as regards the fresh threats by Turkey against Greece over the Aegean islands.

Turkey on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador in Anara and filed a protest to Washington after accusing Athens of deploying United States armoured vehicles on two Aegean islands near the Turkish coast.

In Nicosia, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said the escalation of tension by Turkey is of great concern since Cyprus will unavoidably be involved in a possible military confrontation.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.

UN-efforts throughout the years to reunite the island have failed due to Turkey’s intransigence.

At the same time, Athens has slammed the latest move by Turkey as ‘unfounded’.

Greece branded the move on Monday as “completely unfounded”, and accused Ankara of aggressive behaviour.

Greece and Turkey, which are both part of the US-led NATO defence alliance, have feuded for years over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in the Aegean and east Mediterranean seas.

The latest escalation started when Turkish security sources shared aerial images over the weekend purportedly showing ships loaded with US armoured vehicles docking at two Greek islands, Lesbos and Samos.