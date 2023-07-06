Cyprus returned more than 4,370 asylum seekers in 2023, says Interior Minister

The Republic of Cyprus returned more than 4,370 asylum seekers in 2023, the Minister of Interior announced on Thursday.

The number marks an increase from the 2,353 repatriations in the same period last year, he noted.

During a meeting held at the Ministry of Interior with Nina Gregory, Executive Director of the European Asylum Support Office (EUAA), and Beate Gminder, Deputy Director-General for Migration and Internal Affairs of the European Commission, various aspects of asylum and migration issues were discussed.

The Ministry’s official statement highlighted the discussion on topics such as funding from the European Commission, enhancing cooperation, and reviewing the Operational Plan established between the Republic of Cyprus and the European Asylum Support Office.

Expressing his gratitude towards the European Commission and the European Agency, Minister Ioannou acknowledged their valuable partnership in managing migratory flows.

According to the announcement, the Minister shared statistics indicating that as of the end of June 2023, the number of asylum seekers stood at 5,563, a decrease from the 12,048 recorded during the same period in 2022. Additionally, the returns of asylum seekers in 2023 have surpassed 4,370, marking a significant increase compared to last year’s figure of 2,353 within the same time frame.

The European officials present at the meeting acknowledged Cyprus’ recent achievements in asylum and reception procedures, as well as the improvements made in the area of returns. As part of their visit, the Minister and the officials inspected the Kofinou Reception Centre, which recently underwent renovations and expansion.

The centre is scheduled to commence operations in approximately two weeks’ time.