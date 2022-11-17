Cyprus justice system’s landmark reform implementation could be delayed

The long-awaited reform of the judicial system which is set to come into implementation on January 1, 2023 could be delayed for yet another six months at the Supreme Court’s request.

Philenews also reported on Thursday that Supreme Court head Antonis Liatsos has warned Parliament of the danger of lower courts getting paralyzed from the imminent reform implementation.

Because, he argued, their presidents and senior district judges will be appointed to the newly-established Courts leaving them in turmoil.

The judicial system’s reform provides for the creation of two new courts at the highest level – the Supreme Constitutional Court and an Appeal Court.

Moreover, an Appellate Court will be established with up to 16 judges to act as the second tier in the judicial system hearing appeals from the lower Courts.

Lawyers have already expressed disagreement over the possible postponement of the implementation of the landmark reform.

But parliament and the Ministry of Justice seem willing to reconsider the implementation date.