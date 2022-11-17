NewsLocalCyprus justice system's landmark reform implementation could be delayed

Cyprus justice system’s landmark reform implementation could be delayed

Courts
Courts

The long-awaited reform of the judicial system which is set to come into implementation on January 1, 2023 could be delayed for yet another six months at the Supreme Court’s request.

Philenews also reported on Thursday that Supreme Court head Antonis Liatsos has warned Parliament of the danger of lower courts getting paralyzed from the imminent reform implementation.

Because, he argued, their presidents and senior district judges will be appointed to the newly-established Courts leaving them in turmoil.

The judicial system’s reform provides for the creation of two new courts at the highest level – the Supreme Constitutional Court and an Appeal Court.

Moreover, an Appellate Court will be established with up to 16 judges to act as the second tier in the judicial system hearing appeals from the lower Courts.

Lawyers have already expressed disagreement over the possible postponement of the implementation of the landmark reform.

But parliament and the Ministry of Justice seem willing to reconsider the implementation date.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cypriot banks closer to returning to dividend distribution policy
Next article
Nigerian woman reports gang rape at Pournara reception centre

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros