InsiderEconomyCyprus, Jordan to create joint tourist package

Cyprus, Jordan to create joint tourist package

A collaboration between Cyprus and Jordan on tourism was revealed on Monday night by the two countries’ Ministers during a social event at London’s City Hall on the sidelines of the World Travel Market exhibition.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios referred to the many common elements of the two countries as well as to the good connectivity between Cyprus and Jordan which can offer visitors a common tourist package to both countries.

Perdios pointed out that what makes the offer stand out is the opportunity to visit two countries in one trip. As he said both countries share the vision of attracting tourists throughout the year. The initiative will also target visitors from remote destinations as well, Perdios added.

Jordanian Tourism Minister Nayef Hamidi Mohammed Al-Fayez also referred to this joint effort to increase tourist arrivals in the area and pointed out the many opportunities existing so that this will be achieved. As he noted, there is no reason for the two countries to compete with each other when they can cooperate to attract more visitors even during the whole year.

Additionally, Savvas Perdios mentioned that Cyprus wants to be a digitally advanced and environmentally friendly destination, benefiting all residents and not only those living in coastal towns.

He noted that the tourist program “Heartland of Legends” has been developed within this framework, which promotes the way of life in mountain areas and Cypriot villages.

As the Minister noted, “Heartland of Legends” encourages visitors to participate in a series of activities, such as the production of halloumi cheese and wine.

By gavriella
Previous article
Italy hails ‘exceptional’ discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany (photos)
Next article
Fire Service called to put out fire in house caused by lighting

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros