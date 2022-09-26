Cyprus exceeds 2022 target for registration of electric cars

NewsLocalCyprus exceeds 2022 target for registration of electric cars

Cyprus has exceeded its targets for 2022 in the registration of electric vehicles, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works Giannis Karousos said on Monday.

According to Karousos, electric car registrations in Cyprus reached 144% of the government’s target.

Speaking during a conference titled “The Energy Transition and its role in strengthening Environmental Health Systems for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” carried out by the Aradippou Municipality, the Minister congratulated the Aradippou Mayor for the initiative since “it is an opportunity to listen to many suggestions and views on Green transition.”

The Minister outlined the government’s goal of “Fit for 55” and Green Transition policies.

Marios Panagides, Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, referred to the EU Hydrogen Strategy and noted that “as emerging from studies that have taken place within the framework of the National Plan on Energy and Climate, the use of storage systems, combined with Cyprus’s electrical connection with Israel and Greece can, by 2030, lead to a penetration of Renewable Energy Systems (RES) into our energy system exceeding 50%.”

For this reason, he continued, the Ministry will proceed with the preparation of grant schemes for the installation of systems for storing energy both main ones and in combination with RES projects.”

So, he concluded, Cyprus has submitted a request for 40 million euros within the framework of the Just Transition Fund, with the possibility of increasing the amount to 80 million euros, depending on interest.

