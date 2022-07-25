Cyprus authorities meet to discuss level of preparedness over monkeypox

Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipantela, called for a meeting on Monday to take stock of the latest data, as well as Cyprus’ level of preparedness in dealing with monkeypox.

As the Minister assured, all hospitals of the State Health Services Organization are in full readiness while the Nicosia General Hospital has been set as reference hospital. There are ten beds there which can receive possible cases.

The meeting took place after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. An action plan was presented based on the selection, transportation and hospitalization of suspicious cases.