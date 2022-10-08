Cyprus and Portugal condemn Russian invasion during Portuguese President’s visit

Nicosia and Lisbon expressed their steadfast support to the Ukrainian people and condemned the Russian aggression on the Eastern European country.

During joint remarks in Nicosia, President Anastasiades and his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, on an official visit to Cyprus, referred to illegal Russian actions that violate international law and the UN charter.

The President of the Republic issued yet a further reminder to the international community that his country is suffering the same consequences as Ukraine following the 1974 Turkish invasion and the subsequent occupation of a third of the island’s territory.

He sought the same kind of unity and support from his European partners.

The Portuguese President expressed support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cyprus and to the UN Secretary’s efforts at pushing forward a process for the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Following remarks they exchanged medals, with President awarding his counterpart with the Grand Cross of the Order of Archbishop Makarios the 3rd and President Sousa presenting Anastasiades with the Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry.