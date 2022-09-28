Cypriot team climbs to the top of Asia’s highest volcano

A team from Cyprus, headed by mountain guide Sergei Broshevan, reached the top of Damavand Mountain in Iran, the highest volcano in Asia.

The climbers said that reaching the top of the inactive volcano of 5,609 meters (or 5,671 according to other measurements) was a challenging task.

They faced a series of difficulties, including mountain sickness, and the fumes and poisonous gases released from the cracks of a dormant volcano.

The Cypriot team conquered the top of Damavand on 22 September hoisting the Cypriot flag.

Cypriot pianist Tatiana Stupak also made a world record since she was the first person to play a composition on the ancient Slavic multi-string instrument Gusli at this altitude.