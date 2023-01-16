Cypriot specialist heads World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology

“No day is like any other” says nuclear medicine specialist at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, Dr Savvas Fragos, who is president-elect of the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB) as of January 1.

“The moments follow one another and they all have their own particularity. Each one is important since this not so popular specialty contributes, among other things, to the diagnosis and treatment of tumours/cancers and heart diseases,” he also told Philenews.

His position will last for two years and then he will assume the Presidency of the Federation for the years 2025-26.

“I was born and raised in Limassol, originally from Pellapais in (Turkish-occupied) Kyrenia. I studied medicine in West Berlin, Germany and was there at the historic moments of the fall of the wall. My involvement in nuclear medicine was completely accidental,” he said.

“I started working at one of the largest hospitals in the German capital and the more time passed, the more interesting and exciting I found the specialty,” he added.

He was based in Salonica, Greece, for years and now he is permanently in Cyprus where he first worked in his own diagnostic centre. And he then took over the Department of Nuclear Medicine and the Thyroid Cancer Clinic at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.