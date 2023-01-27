COVID-19: Seven deaths, 1,934 cases recorded this week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,934 COVID-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another seven deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.92 per cent following a total of 66,251 tests.

The deaths concern five men and two women aged 63 to 95, who passed away between January 19 to January 26.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,287.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 69 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 14 were in serious condition. And that eight of them were intubated.

Six more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to COVID-19.