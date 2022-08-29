Consumer Protection Service checking children’s clothes

The Consumer Protection Service will carry out checks in more than 170 points all over Cyprus, aiming to find and withdraw dangerous clothes for children in view of the beginning of the new school year.

Within the framework of the campaign, the informative leaflet titled “Children’s Clothes – Advice to Consumers” is available on the Service’s website www.consumer.gov.cy and includes analytic information for the safety of children’s clothes.

For more information, consumers can call at the following officers in Nicosia 22200926, Limassol 25819150, Larnaca/Famagusta 248816160 and Paphos 26804613.