Clarifications about use of masks in weddings and christenings

The Health Ministry is providing clarifications regarding the use of the protective mask in weddings and christenings.

Following yesterday’s announcement regarding the use of mask in closed and inside areas, it is clarified that during the holy sacrament of wedding or christening in a church or in local government areas, as well as during the congratulations to the newly-weds, the couple, the parents, the best men and women as well as the priests are exempted from wearing a protective mask.

However, in order to prevent the further worsening of the epidemiological picture, the Health Ministry is urging the guests at these venues to refrain from shaking hands and at the same time to comply with the protection measures.

