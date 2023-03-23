NewsLocalChurch-Education Ministry relationship is important, says new Minister

Church-Education Ministry relationship is important, says new Minister

Athena Michaelidou Education Minister
Athena Michaelidou Education Minister

The relationship between the Church and the Ministry of Education is important, said the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, Athena Michaelidou on Thursday.

The Minister was making statements after a meeting she had with Archbishop Georgios.

Michaelidou thanked the Archbishop for the meeting and stressed the importance of the close cooperation between the two institutions.

“For us, the relationship between the Church and our Ministry has been important over time, especially today because of the challenges we are facing in our schools,” she said.

The Minister added that she is certain this cooperation will become institutionalised and more frequent “so that we listen to the suggestions of His Beatitude.”

“We are open to discussion so that we can achieve an education system we can be proud of, in a country that indeed suffers from several challenges,” she said.

For his part, Archbishop Georgios thanked the Minister and noted that the Church is directly interested in education.

“The kind of education we offer today will determine what kind of people we will hand over to society and what capabilities we will have to deal with social and other problems and for the liberation of the country,” the Archbishop noted.

He added that during the meeting, he discussed issues of common interest with the Minister. The two agreed that they will hold meetings whenever necessary, he explained.

“I express my complete satisfaction with today’s meeting and the work the Minister is doing,” the Archbishop concluded.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cypriot banks not direcly exposed to global crisis, CBC Governor says
Next article
Death of Ukrainian woman at Petra tou Romiou was accident, new autopsy finds

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros