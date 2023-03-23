Church-Education Ministry relationship is important, says new Minister

The relationship between the Church and the Ministry of Education is important, said the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, Athena Michaelidou on Thursday.

The Minister was making statements after a meeting she had with Archbishop Georgios.

Michaelidou thanked the Archbishop for the meeting and stressed the importance of the close cooperation between the two institutions.

“For us, the relationship between the Church and our Ministry has been important over time, especially today because of the challenges we are facing in our schools,” she said.

The Minister added that she is certain this cooperation will become institutionalised and more frequent “so that we listen to the suggestions of His Beatitude.”

“We are open to discussion so that we can achieve an education system we can be proud of, in a country that indeed suffers from several challenges,” she said.

For his part, Archbishop Georgios thanked the Minister and noted that the Church is directly interested in education.

“The kind of education we offer today will determine what kind of people we will hand over to society and what capabilities we will have to deal with social and other problems and for the liberation of the country,” the Archbishop noted.

He added that during the meeting, he discussed issues of common interest with the Minister. The two agreed that they will hold meetings whenever necessary, he explained.

“I express my complete satisfaction with today’s meeting and the work the Minister is doing,” the Archbishop concluded.