Charges about harassment of sea turtles

Following relevant charges about incidents of harassing sea turtles in seashore areas, the Environment Department is informing the public and mainly the owners of vessels and waters sports that according to the Nature and Wildlife Protection and Management Law of 2003 until 2015, it is prohibited to intentionally harass any kind of fauna of EU interest.

The harassment includes offering food to attract sea turtles so that photos will be taken with them or swimming near them.

Any person violating the provisions of the Law is guilty and in case of sentence will be jailed or will pay penalty or both.